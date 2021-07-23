Tennis

India denied entry in ITF World Junior Tennis Finals

The Indian team has been denied entry into the upcoming ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov as India has been classified as ‘extreme risk’ nation in COVID times.

The Czech Republic Embassy here has refused to issue visas to the players.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) earlier this month named a three-member Under-14 boys team comprising of Rethin Pranav R.S., Kriish Ajay Tyagi and Tejas Ahuja for the prestigious tournament, scheduled to be held from August 2 to 7.

The AITA reached out to the Sports Ministry on July 17, seeking intervention in the matter and the SAI subsequently approached the External Affairs Ministry on July 19. But the matter remained unresolved.


