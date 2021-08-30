India can put it across Finland, says Myneni

HYDERABAD

30 August 2021 23:24 IST

Preparations on in full swing

At 33, Saketh Myneni is gearing up for the challenges in contributing in his own way to India’s campaign against Finland in the Davis Cup tie to be held in Finland from September 18 to 19.

“It is great to be back in the Indian team after a gap of two years(last time he was a member of the squad against Pakistan in 2019 though didn’t play any game),” Saketh informed The Hindu. “That wasa weak Pakistan side and hence the more experienced players didn’t get a chance,” he added.

“It will be a tough match for sure but our team is capable of scoring full points against Finland even though playing indoors has its own challenges. Everyone is eager to prove a point or two,” he said.

“I love the bounce and fast indoor surfaces and should be comfortable playing there,” he said.

“But, honestly, I don’t feel any kind of pressure despite not having played any Davis Cup game since 2018 for the simple reason that I have been really training hard,” he said.

“Yes, the pandemic has thrown my tournament schedule abroad. Now, this Finland match should also be very helpful in getting the visas for some of the tournaments abroad in the days to come,” Saketh said.

“Honestly, I have no idea whether I will be playing singles or doubles matches. But, anyway, playing for India itself is a huge honour and that itself should be a big motivation for me to give off my best,” he said.

“So, my role even if it means serving energy drinks or cheering up the squad, I will be more than happy to do that. For, I always loved team contests,” Saketh said.

“The whole objective will be to start the season on a high against Finland,” he said.