India beats USA 5-1 in IC Rod Laver junior tennis

November 09, 2023

The Indian team continued to assert its strength as it beat host USA 5-1 in the second league match of the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in San Diego, California.

While Manas Dhamne, Rushil Khosla and Sohini Mohanty won their singles matches without dropping a set, Asmi Adkar lost to Shivaani Selvan. Indian team won both the doubles matches for a resounding victory.

India, which had earlier beaten Britain 4-2 in the opening match, was drawn to play Italy in the third league match. Italy had also won its two matches against USA and Argentina.

The topper of the six-team league will be the champion of the tournament.

The results (league): India bt USA 5-1 (Manas Dhamne bt Stiles Brockett 6-1, 6-2; Rushil Khosla bt Jonah Hill 6-4, 6-3; Asmi Adkar lost to Shivaani Sel van 4-6, 5-7; Sohini Mohanty bt Reley Rhodes 7-6(1), 6-0; Rushil & Manas bt Jonah & Stiles 6-2, 3-6, [10-2]; Asmi & Sohini bt Reley bt Shivaani 6-4, 4-6, [10-7]).

