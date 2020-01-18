I dedicate this win to my son: Sania Mirza

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok defeated second seeds Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang 6-4, 6-4 in the WTA Hobart International doubles final on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Sania, elated on her stunning comeback after a two-year break (due to injuries and family commitments), told The Hindu: “It is a great feeling. Very happy. Couldn’t have asked for a better comeback than this one and it is so very special.

No expectations

“There was no pressure, no expectations. It is just going out there and enjoying the game which I love the most. I am really glad with the way things have gone right through the tournament and it is good to have a winning start with Kichenok,” she said.

Sania, who claimed her 42nd WTA doubles title and the first after the Brisbane International in 2017 with Bethanie Mattek-Sands of USA, said the first round in Hobart was the toughest.

“There was that nervous feeling. The pressure was there, as it was the first match on my comeback. There was a new kind of feeling, like feet movements, emotions everything,” she said.

“I dedicate this win to my son Izhaan. It is extremely special as it meant a lot of hard work to come so far after the long break.

Never easy

It’s never easy at this level to compete and then win the first title on your comeback itself,” said Sania.

“I feel good after this win when I think of the other major events, including the Australian Open.

“No doubt, it is great to start off the WTA tour in this manner. But you can’t judge yourself immediately based on just one result.

“ You need to wait for at least two months to figure out what more is needed,” the champion said.

“I will continue to take it match-by-match. I have hurt my calf a bit. Not too bad but will have to wait and see how things shape up in the next couple of days,” she said.