I am privileged to take India’s 1.4 billion people to the Hall of Fame, says Leander Paes

Leander Paes’ storied career is dotted with many historic highs. But his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame class of 2024 in the player category may well be one of the crowning glories.

At a fireside chat hosted by Sportstar at The Hindu’s Chennai headquarters, Paes, who was in conversation with Suresh Balakrishna, The Hindu’s Chief Revenue Officer, said it was a “humbling moment.”

“Today I am so privileged, to take not just me but India’s 1.4 billion people [to the Hall of Fame],” Paes said. “I grew up in a middle-class family whose passion was for sports. And it just shows that with hard work and belief, anybody can become a champion.”

Paes may have won 18 Majors (eight in doubles and 10 in mixed doubles), but his stock was built on the singles bronze at Atlanta 1996, India’s first individual Olympic medal since wrestler Khashaba Jadhav’s bronze at 1952 Helsinki.

“I was very process oriented,” said Paes, who competed in a record seven Olympics. “Every Sunday after Church, I used to polish my father’s [Olympic] medal. My parents had hundreds of trophies but this one [the Olympic medal] attracted me. I wanted one of my own.

“I was smart enough to know that I couldn’t do it alone. My two sisters brought me up; there were some amazing coaches, and all those doubles and mixed doubles partners. They should all be in the Hall of Fame.”

In the first decade of his career, Paes was adept at singles too. He won his lone ATP Tour title, on grass in 1998 at Newport, which incidentally hosts the Hall of Fame festivities.

“Singles results helped my belief. [But I had to decide] will it inspire the kids if I am in singles top-10 or if I am a Grand Slam champion. Before us [himself and Mahesh Bhupathi] nobody had won a Major. That’s [my] legacy.

“To be No.1 and see the [Indian] flag flying high is pretty cool. Twenty Slams [including two in juniors] and World No.1 meant more than being in the singles top-10.”

Paes also paid tribute to 22-time Major and 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who lost in the first round at Roland-Garros on Monday, in what increasingly seems like his final bow in Paris.

“It does feel like the changing of the guard,” Paes said. “[Carlos] Alcaraz, if he can stay healthy, can be the next king and has the ability to win 20 plus Slams. I played with Nadal in doubles at Paris Bercy [Masters]. To see a 14-time champion be unseeded and lose in the first round, I understand that [feeling] all too well. We all came in when the sun was shining and we played through a long sunset.”

