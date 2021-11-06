Hurkacz enters the semifinals

Djokovic, Medvedev, and Zverev make the last eight

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz got the better of James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5 to enter the semifinals of the Paris Masters on Friday.

Meanwhile on Thursday, defending champion Daniil Medvedev rallied to beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 and book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev next faces French qualifier Hugo Gaston, who rallied from 5-0 down in the second set to win 6-4, 7-5 against 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic advanced without playing a point as Gael Monfils pulled out injured because of an adductor injury. Djokovic, a five-time champion here, faces unseeded American Taylor Fritz, who upset 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-6(3).

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev moved into the last eight after beating No. 16 Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(4), 6-7 (3), 6-3 in an intense contest lasting 2 hours, 45 minutes.

Zverev next plays sixth-seeded Casper Ruud, who routed American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-2 6-1 to seal his place in the season-ending ATP Finals.

The results: Quarterfinals: Hubert Hurkacz bt James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5. Third round: Novak Djokovic bt Gael Monfils, walkover; Taylor Fritz bt Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-6(3); Duckworth bt Alexei Popyrin 7-6(6), 6-4; Hurkacz bt Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Casper Ruud bt Marcos Giron 6-2, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev bt Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-3; Daniil Medvedev bt Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Hugo Gaston bt Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 7-5.