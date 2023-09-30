HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hangzhou Asian Games | Bopanna-Bhosale win tennis mixed doubles gold

The victory ensured that India will return with at least one tennis gold from the Asian Games in an otherwise disappointing campaign

September 30, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Hangzhou

PTI
India’s Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale celebrate after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Liang En-shuo and Tsung-Hao Huang in the Mixed Doubles Final tennis match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, September 30, 2023.

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale celebrate after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Liang En-shuo and Tsung-Hao Huang in the Mixed Doubles Final tennis match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rutuja Bhosale raised her game in nick of time while seasoned Rohan Bopanna stayed solid with his big serves as India came back from a set down to win the tennis mixed doubles gold at the Asian Games, here Saturday.

ALSO READ
Hangzhou Asian Games | Neeraj Chopra returns to the stage where his sporting success began

The second-seeded Indian team rallied to win the title clash 2-6 6-3 10-4 against Chinese Taipei's combo of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang.

The victory ensured that India will return with at least one tennis gold from the Asian Games in an otherwise disappointing campaign in which the country managed to win only two medals — the other being men's doubles silver.

The two-medal show is India's worst at the Asian Games since the turn of the century.

In 2002, India had returned with four medals from Busan and in the following editions the country won four (2006, Doha), five (2010, Guangzhou), five (2014, Incheon) and three (2018, Indonesia) medals.

ALSO READ
Asian Games | Sarabjot, Divya win silver medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event

The men's doubles team of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan had won a silver on Friday but other players faded at different stages of the tournament.

No singles player from the country could make it to the medal round with Sumit Nagal and Ankita Raina exiting early.

The Indian tennis contingent also struggled in other team events with the biggest disappointment being the early exit of medal favourites Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri in the men's doubles.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.