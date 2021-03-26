Gritty Manish in semi finals

Sixth seed Manish Sureshkumar bounced back from the brink to beat qualifier Henry Patten of Britain 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the KPIT $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament quarterfinals at the Deccan Gymkhana on Friday.

In a battle of wits that lasted nearly three hours, Manish recovered from being down 3-5 in the second set, and turned the match around in the tie-break. In the decider, he reeled off the last three games after being 3-4.

In the semifinals, Manish will play fourth seed Oliver Crawford. The American beat National champion Arjun Kadhe 6-3, 7-6(5).

Kadhe made the doubles final with Luca Castelnuovo of Switzerland.

The results: Quarterfinals: Manish Sureshkumar bt Henry Patten (GBr) 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4; Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-3, 7-6(5); Zane Khan bt Aidan Mchugh (GBr) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; Jonathan Mridha (Swe) bt Simon Carr 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Doubles (semifinals): Luca Casterlnuovo (Sui) & Arjun Kadhe bt Anvit Bendre & Parikshit Somani 6-4, 6-4; Simon Carr (Irl) & Alexander Kotzen (USA) bt Zane Khan (USA) & Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) 6-4, 3-6, [10-7].