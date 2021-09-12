Good show by Vedant

New Delhi

12 September 2021 22:09 IST

Wins doubles and finishes runner-up in singles in Croatia event

Vedant Mohan gave further proof of his talent as he finished runner-up in singles and won the doubles title in the under-10 category of the Champions Bowl world tennis championship in Umag, Croatia.

In a field of 13 players Vedant lost twice — once in the league stage and then in the final — to his doubles partner Rafael Georgios Pagonis of Greece. Otherwise, Vedant did not drop a set in any of his seven other matches in singles and doubles.

The results: Singles: Final: Rafael Georgios Pagonis (Gre) bt Vedant Mohan 5-2, 5-3; Semifinals: Vedant bt Adam Alexander Zikara (G.Br) 5-2, 5-1; Quarterfinals: Vedant bt Raian Radulescu (Rom) 5-2, 5-0.

Advertising

Advertising

League: Pagonis bt Vedant Mohan 5-1, 5-4; Vedant bt Kai Grimson (Cro) 5-0, 5-2; Vedant bt Andrija Bojovic (Srb) 5-0, 5-0.

Doubles: Final: Pagonis & Vedant bt Lazar Jankovic (Ger) & Andrija Bojovic (Srb) 5-1, 5-2; Semifinals: Pagonis & Vedant bt Adam Alexander Zikara & Keiju Yuito (G.Br) 5-2, 5-2; Quarterfinals: Pagonis & Vedant bt Morris Knaus (Sui) & Miha Gutman (Cro) 5-0, 5-0.