Tennis

Good show by Vedant

Vedant Mohan gave further proof of his talent as he finished runner-up in singles and won the doubles title in the under-10 category of the Champions Bowl world tennis championship in Umag, Croatia.

In a field of 13 players Vedant lost twice — once in the league stage and then in the final — to his doubles partner Rafael Georgios Pagonis of Greece. Otherwise, Vedant did not drop a set in any of his seven other matches in singles and doubles.

The results: Singles: Final: Rafael Georgios Pagonis (Gre) bt Vedant Mohan 5-2, 5-3; Semifinals: Vedant bt Adam Alexander Zikara (G.Br) 5-2, 5-1; Quarterfinals: Vedant bt Raian Radulescu (Rom) 5-2, 5-0.

League: Pagonis bt Vedant Mohan 5-1, 5-4; Vedant bt Kai Grimson (Cro) 5-0, 5-2; Vedant bt Andrija Bojovic (Srb) 5-0, 5-0.

Doubles: Final: Pagonis & Vedant bt Lazar Jankovic (Ger) & Andrija Bojovic (Srb) 5-1, 5-2; Semifinals: Pagonis & Vedant bt Adam Alexander Zikara & Keiju Yuito (G.Br) 5-2, 5-2; Quarterfinals: Pagonis & Vedant bt Morris Knaus (Sui) & Miha Gutman (Cro) 5-0, 5-0.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 10:11:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/good-show-by-vedant/article36420265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY