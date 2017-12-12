Tennis

Good day for Aryan Goveas

Aryan Goveas beat Olexiy Kolisnyk of Ukraine 6-1, 7-6(5) in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo: Singles (first round): Thomas Statzberger (Aut) bt Garry Tokas 6-2, 6-2; Aryan Goveas bt Olexiy Kolisnyk (Ukr) 6-1, 7-6(5). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aryan & Arjun Kadhe bt Anwar Elkamony (Egy) & Yacoub Makzoume (Syr) 6-0, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF men, Doha: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aslan Karatsev (Rus) & Fran Zvonimir Zgombic (Cro) bt Jules Okala (Fra) & Haadin Bava 6-3, 6-1; Tuna Altuna (Tur) & Markus Eriksson (Swe) bt Jabor Al-Mutawa (Qat) 7 Shahbaaz Khan 6-4, 6-1.

