Good day for Aryan Goveas

Aryan Goveas beat Olexiy Kolisnyk of Ukraine 6-1, 7-6(5) in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Tuesday.
The results:
$15,000 ITF men, Cairo: Singles (first round): Thomas Statzberger (Aut) bt Garry Tokas 6-2, 6-2; Aryan Goveas bt Olexiy Kolisnyk (Ukr) 6-1, 7-6(5). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aryan & Arjun Kadhe bt Anwar Elkamony (Egy) & Yacoub Makzoume (Syr) 6-0, 6-0.
$15,000 ITF men, Doha: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aslan Karatsev (Rus) & Fran Zvonimir Zgombic (Cro) bt Jules Okala (Fra) & Haadin Bava 6-3, 6-1; Tuna Altuna (Tur) & Markus Eriksson (Swe) bt Jabor Al-Mutawa (Qat) 7 Shahbaaz Khan 6-4, 6-1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor