Girls getting ready for big stage

New Delhi: On a warm, scorching Monday morning at the R.K. Khanna tennis stadium, three players are ready to go for the first round of the practice session. One of the girls is being given match practice by coach Chandra Bhushan. After 30 minutes, they settle down for a drinks break.

The Deaflympics 2017 will be held from July 18 to 30 at Samsun, Turkey. India will be sending athletes in various disciplines like wrestling, shooting, golf, badminton, table tennis and tennis. Here, the focus is tennis.

The women’s tennis team is practising in full swing with no fanfare. Eight players are part of this camp set up from June 1 to July 15. The team will fly out on July 17 to take part in the event.

Bhushan tells Jafreen Shaikh that she has to win a gold. For the last three years, this top-ranked Indian has been playing at the international level. She has represented India in Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Taiwan 2016, where she was the silver-medallist in both singles and doubles (with Parul Gupta).

She also played in the Slovenia World Deaf Championship last year, where she won the doubles gold partnering Parul and silver in singles.

Bhushan said she has come back from an extensive, rigorous two-month training under the tutelage of Croatian Domogog Juric at Shanghai. When asked about the difference in her overall game before and after attending the training, he says it is huge. She has become a much-improved player. Four years ago, the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy had adopted her to provide free training. Sania has been a huge inspiration for the youngster.

Patna’s Madhu Jaiswal has been in the sport for the past ten years. She stood fourth in the Nationals at Chennai last year. She had participated in the Deaflympics 2013 in Sofia but couldn’t win a medal. She is ranked fourth in the country and Bhushan describes her as a “fighter mentally, consistent but timid and loses her temper at times. Her forehand is her strength but backhand is weak. I am working on it. I am also working to improve her service”.

Parul Gupta from Patiala has been consistently performing in the international circuit. Bhushan says the third-ranked player in the country is “very consistent, keeps the ball, has a good forehand, defensive backhand, few double faults, moves very well on court, and her basics are solid”.

Bhushan is trying to find a sponsor for them because there is no support from the federation. He says that more tournaments, more training camps, more talent search competitions need to be organised to address this issue.