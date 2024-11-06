GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gauff defeats Swiatek to reach the semifinals at the WTA Finals. Sabalenka is assured of No 1

Coco Gauff defeats Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals, securing spot in semifinals and ending Swiatek’s unbeaten streak

Updated - November 06, 2024 11:04 am IST - Riyadh

AP
Coco Gauff of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland pose prior to their round-robin singles match during Day 4 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh as part of the Hologic WTA Tour at King Saud University Indoor Arena on November 05, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Coco Gauff of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland pose prior to their round-robin singles match during Day 4 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh as part of the Hologic WTA Tour at King Saud University Indoor Arena on November 05, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for WTA

Coco Gauff earned her second victory over Iga Swiatek in 13 career matchups, winning 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals to reach the semifinals of the season-ending tournament.

The result means that Swiatek can’t move up from No. 2 in the rankings this week, so Aryna Sabalenka will finish the year at No. 1 for the first time.

Krejcikova ends Pegula's last-four hopes at WTA Finals

It was Gauff’s first victory over Swiatek since the 2023 Cincinnati Open, snapping a four-match losing skid head-to-head. Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, also put an end to five-time Grand Slam champ Swiatek’s six-match unbeaten run at the WTA Finals, an event the Polish star won a year ago.

The win moved Gauff to 2-0 in the Orange Group, while Swiatek fell to 1-1. Swiatek had rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova in three sets on Sunday (November 3, 2024) in her first match in two months.

China's Zheng beats Rybakina at WTA Finals

Krejcikova, the Wimbledon champion, kept her chances of advancing alive with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Jessica Pegula. That eliminated Pegula, who lost in straight sets to Gauff in their opening match in Saudi Arabia.

Krejcikova was the last player to qualify for the event for the top eight players on the women’s tennis tour, earning her berth thanks to her Grand Slam title at the All-England Club in July. At No. 13, she became the lowest-ranked player to win a WTA Finals match since Magda Maleeva 22 years ago.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:03 am IST

