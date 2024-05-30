GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gauff cruises past Zidansek to reach French Open third round

Published - May 30, 2024 04:53 am IST - PARIS:

Reuters
Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek shake hands after their second round match.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek shake hands after their second round match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

American Coco Gauff rolled past Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-3 6-4 in the second round of Roland Garros on Wednesday, harnessing her mighty forehand in front of a crowd squarely on her side.

The U.S. Open winner sent over nearly two dozen winners and overcame issues with her serve, including six double faults, to set up a meeting with the winner of a match between China's Wang Yafan and Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

The finalist in 2022 showed early signs of nerves as the unseeded Zidansek broke her serve in the opening game of the match.

But Gauff broke back in the sixth and eighth games, getting the decisive second-set break in the ninth game before pumping her fist with satisfaction as Zidansek sent the ball out of bounds on match point.

