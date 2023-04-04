ADVERTISEMENT

Garbiñe Muguruza says she will skip French Open, Wimbledon

April 04, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

Garbiñe Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon during an extended break from tennis

AP

Garbiñe Muguruza. File | Photo Credit: AP

Garbiñe Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon — the sites of her two Grand Slam titles — during an extended break from tennis.

The former No. 1-ranked woman hasn’t played a match on tour since January 30 and is 0-4 so far this year. She wrote in an Instagram post on April 3 that she will miss the entire clay-court and grass-court portions of the season.

“Spending time with my family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing so I am going to lengthen this period till summer,” Ms. Muguruza said.

She added: “Thanks for all the lovely messages and will be updating you guys.”

The 29-year-old Spaniard won the French Open in 2016 — beating Serena Williams in the final — and Wimbledon in 2017 — beating Venus Williams in the final.

Ms. Muguruza also was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2015 and the Australian Open in 2020.

