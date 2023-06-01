ADVERTISEMENT

Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open with wrist injury

June 01, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Paris

36-year-old Gael Monfils withdrew from the French Open after a four-hour 1st round win led to a strained wrist

AP

France’s Gael Monfils celebrates winning his first-round match against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez | Photo Credit: Reuters

A thrilling five-set victory took a toll on Gael Monfils, whose withdrawal from the French Open handed No. 6 Holger Rune a walkover to the third round.

The 36-year-old Frenchman said he has a strained left wrist and can't continue.

He battled Sebastian Baez for nearly four hours on Court Philippe Chatrier before beating the Argentine 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in a first-round match that ended at 12:18 a.m. local time Wednesday.

The victory was Monfils' first at tour level this year, as the veteran was coming back from heel surgery.

“Actually, physically, I'm quite fine. But I had the problem with my wrist that I cannot solve,” he said. “The doctor say was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely say I should stop.” Monfils reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions.

