French visa anxiety for Pari

Pari Singh is the lone Indian to be selected in the ITF Asian under-14 tennis team for the European Tour.

However, with her departure to Paris scheduled for July 4, Pari and her parents are facing the uncertainty of visa.

“Pari has been denied France visa twice even after submitting all the papers apart from mail to the embassy from the International Tennis Federation (ITF),” said Pari’s mother, Kirti Singh.

“It is so disheartening that despite being the only Indian to be selected from India for this prestigious set of tournaments, Pari has not been given the visa,” said Kirti.

Quite shockingly, the mother points out, “they are showing the reason that her intention of travelling are not clear”.

Pari’s father came from South Africa “to wish her luck”.

“Now we both end up being at the French Embassy and writing application,” said Kirti, hoping that there will be a positive development to ensure the European exposure for her daughter.

Apart from events in France, the European circuit also features tournaments in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.