French Open | Swiatek, Mattek-Sands the great survivors

Iga Swiatek kept her bid alive to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles titles in the same tournament, saving seven match points with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands to reach the quarterfinals.

Swiatek and Mattek-Sands staged an incredible recovery from 5-1 down in the final set against top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens, pulling off an improbable 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory after more than three hours on court.

Poland's Swiatek, the reigning singles champion, will continue the defence of her title on Monday against Marta Kostyuk in the last 16.