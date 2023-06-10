ADVERTISEMENT

French Open | Swiatek beats Muchova in women’s final for her 3rd trophy in Paris

June 10, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST

Iga Swiatek defeated Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to collect her third championship at Roland Garros and fourth Grand Slam title

AP

Iga Swiatek of Poland holds her trophy after her victory against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the Women’s Singles Final match of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iga Swiatek built a big lead in the French Open final, then overcame a second-set crisis of confidence and a third-set deficit before righting herself and defeating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday to collect her third championship at Roland Garros and fourth Grand Slam title.

ALSO READ
Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot

The No. 1-ranked Swiatek raced to a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes in Court Philippe Chatrier — taking 12 of the initial 15 points — and then was ahead 3-0 in the second set, too, before Muchova made things more intriguing.

With Swiatek looking out of sorts and seeking advice from her coach between points, Muchova grabbed five of six games on the way to pulling even at a set apiece. Muchova carried that momentum into the deciding set, going ahead 2-0.

That’s when Swiatek returned to her usual brand of crisp, clean tennis, scurrying around the red clay with sublime defense and taking advantage of Muchova’s repeated mistakes. Still, Swiatek again found herself behind by a break at 4-3 in the third set before grabbing the last three games.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US