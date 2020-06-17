Tennis

French Open from Sept. 27

Roland Garros chiefs said on Wednesday that the delayed French Open will get underway on September 27 as the ruling bodies of world tennis revealed a new-look calendar.

Now, the Paris main draw will begin on September 27 and finish on October 11.

