French Open | Djokovic and Tsitsipas cruise

Rublev hits back to down Fucsovics; Kvitova eases through

Top seed Novak Djokovic passed his first real test at this year’s French Open with flying colours as he went past Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday to reach the quarterfinals for the 14th time.

It was the Serb’s fourth successive straight-sets victory in his latest quest for a second Roland Garros title.

Earlier, Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the last eight of a Grand Slam for the second time as he brushed aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-2.

The Greek fifth seed will next face Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev, who hit back to beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6(3).

The World No. 12 looked in big trouble when he trailed by a set and 5-2 but rallied to end the run of Fucsovics who had shocked Rublev’s compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

Rublev is one of the in-form players of the year and his win was his 29th in 35 Tour-level matches. Fucsovics, who was trying to become the first Hungarian man to reach a Slam quarterfinal for 39 years, will rue a missed opportunity.

Siegemund advances

In the women’s section, Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova reached the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years as she overpowered China’s Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4. to set up a meeting with unseeded German Laura Siegemund. Siegemund beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2.

On yet another chilly day in the French capital, seventh seed Kvitova’s superior firepower proved decisive as she posted her fourth successive straight-sets victory.

With so many big names already out, twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova will sense a golden title opportunity as she heads into a match-up against unseeded German Laura Siegemund.

Siegemund came through a tight opening set before cruising past Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach her maiden Slam quarterfinal.

Both players struggled on serve in the opening set of their see-sawing fourth-round meeting on Court Simonne Mathieu, before Siegemund switched gears at 5-5 to claim the decisive break and take the early advantage in the contest.

Javia knocked out

In boys’ singles, India’s Dev Javia exited in the first round after losing to local hope Antoine Ghibaudo 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in one hour, 45 minutes.