Tennis

French Open could be held without fans, say organisers

The newly-built roof of the Philippe Chatrier centre court is pictured at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. File photo

The newly-built roof of the Philippe Chatrier centre court is pictured at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

The Grand Slam at Roland Garros was pushed to Sept. 20-Oct 4, instead of the usual May-June due to Covid-19

The French Open, which was postponed to September from May due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, could be held without fans, the organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam have said.

Roland Garros had been scheduled for May 24 to June 7 before the French tennis Federation (FFT) pushed it back to Sept. 20-Oct 4 in a bid to save the tournament from falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week the FFT said all tickets purchased for this year's French Open would be cancelled and reimbursed instead of being transferred.

“Organising it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It's not to be overlooked,” FFT President Bernard Giudicelli told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

“We're not ruling any option out.”

The tennis season was suspended in early March due to the pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July with many countries in lockdown.

Wimbledon has been cancelled while the status of the U.S. Open, scheduled to take place in late August, is still unclear.

The FFT was widely criticised when they announced in mid-March that the French Open would be switched, with players bemoaning a lack of communication as the new dates clashed with the hardcourt season.

Organisers said last week they had been in talks with the sport's governing bodies to fine tune the calendar amid media reports that the Grand Slam tournament would be delayed further by a week and start on Sept. 27.

The delayed start would give players a two-week window between the end of the U.S. Open, played on the hardcourts of New York, and the Paris tournament.

“The 20th or the 27th, that does not change much,” Mr. Giudicelli said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:13:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/french-open-could-be-held-without-fans-say-organisers/article31554692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY