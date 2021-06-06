Tennis

French Open | Bopanna & Skugor enter quarterfinals

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor advanced to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros here on Sunday.

The pair got a walkover in its men's doubles clash against The Netherlands’ Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador.

Bopanna and Skugor will now face Spain’s Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez in the last-eight stage.

The unseeded Bopanna and Skugor had notched up a straight set win over USA’s Frances Tiafo and Nicholas Monroe in the second round earlier this week.

The 41-year-old Bopanna, ranked 40 in the world, is not defending any points this year at the Roland Garros.

The Indian needs to earn points since this is his last chance to improve his ranking. The rankings on June 10 will be considered for entry into the Tokyo Olympics.


