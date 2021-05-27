French Open | ‘Big Three’ in same half of draw

Federer and Djokovic set to meet in the quarterfinals

Thirteen-time champion Rafael Nadal, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic were placed in the same half of the French Open draw on Thursday.

The three most successful players in the history of the men’s game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them and Federer and Djokovic are on a quarterfinal collision course.

In the other half of the draw, two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem’s path leads to a potential quarterfinal clash with German sixth seed Alexander Zverev.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Iga Swiatek will start her campaign against Kaja Juvan while last year’s runner-up Sofia Kenin, the fourth seed, faces 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Kenin could face Swiatek, who turns 20 on Monday, in the quarterfinals.

Osaka returns

After missing last year’s event, second seed Naomi Osaka of Japan will make her comeback against She could take on American Serena Williams in the semifinals with the seventh seed bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia faces a possible semifinal against Swiatek.