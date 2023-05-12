HamberMenu
French Open announces prize money increase for 2023

The men's and women's champions will receive €2.3 million each, an increase of 4%

May 12, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Reuters
Spain’s Rafael Nadal with French Open trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Norway’s Casper Ruud in 2022. File

Spain’s Rafael Nadal with French Open trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Norway’s Casper Ruud in 2022. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The prize money for this year's French Open will total €49.6 million ($54.6 million), up 12.3% on 2022, organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam announced on May 12.

The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by 9.1% on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had "significantly increased" the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.

Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11% and 13% more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 11.8%.

The men's and women's champions will receive €2.3 million each.

The prize money for the men's and women's doubles events have also gone up by 4%, organisers added.

The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is €810,000, equating to a 40% increase on 2022.

The French Open takes place from May 28-June 11.

