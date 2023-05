French Open announces prize money increase for 2023

May 12, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

The prize money for this year's French Open will total €49.6 million ($54.6 million), up 12.3% on 2022, organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam announced on May 12.

The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by 9.1% on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had "significantly increased" the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.

Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11% and 13% more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 11.8%.

The men's and women's champions will receive €2.3 million each.

The prize money for the men's and women's doubles events have also gone up by 4%, organisers added.

The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is €810,000, equating to a 40% increase on 2022.

The French Open takes place from May 28-June 11.