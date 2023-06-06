French Open | Alexander Zverev defeats Grigor Dimitrov, advances into quarter-finals

June 06, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Paris

German tennis player Alexander Zverev defeated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the fourth round of the French Open. Alexander Zverev will play in the quarter-finals against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The 26-year-old from Hamburg, Germany defeated Grigor Dimitrov in three straight sets 6-1, 6-4, and 6-3.

With the win over the Bulgarian, No. 22 seed Alexander Zverev has reached the ninth Grand Slam quarter-final of his career, and fifth at Roland-Garros.

Alexander Zverev was dominant in the first set. His attacking shots caused trouble for Grigor Dimitrov. 32-year-old, Grigor Dimitrov only managed to win one game in the first set. The score at the end of the first quarter was 6-1.In the second set, Grigor Dimitrov leveled up his performance and gave a tough fight to Zverev but eventually failed to win the second set. Alexander Zverev managed to win the second set as well as he maintained his momentum and carried on with his attacking play. The score at the end of the second quarter was 6-4.

In the third set, Alexander Zverev got an early lead into the game as he was 3-0 in no time. The final set looked to finish early but Grigor Dimitrov showed fighting spirit and didn't let the match finish early. He managed to win three games in the third set but the German was too difficult to beat. The score at the end of the third quarter was 6-3.

After the match, Alexander Zverev said, "It's amazing that I can play the way I'm playing right now. To be back in a quarter-final at Roland-Garros, this is incredible for me. Hopefully, there is more to come because now I'm here, I don't want to leave", according to the official website of Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev also gave thanks to his teammates for helping him to overcome his injury. He said, "I think I'm hard working, I enjoy the hard work, but without them, it would not be possible", as per the official website of Roland Garros.

While concluding he said, "They get me into the right mindset. For the first six months of my recovery I wasn't able to walk, I wasn't able to play tennis. To be back at this level is incredible."

