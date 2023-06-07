HamberMenu
French Open: Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up semi-final clash with Djokovic

The semi-final is on June 9 at Roland-Garros

June 07, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - Paris

ANI
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, on June 6, 2023.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

World number one Carlos Alcaraz defeated two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) on June 6 night.

He has now secured his place in the semi-final to face Novak Djokovic on June 9 at Roland-Garros. After winning the match, Alcaraz said, "This match, it is one everyone wants to watch. I would say it will be a really good match to play and to watch as well. I really want to play this match well," as per the official website of Roland Garros.

Alcaraz further said, "I always say that if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Novak Djokovic right now is one of the best players in the world. It is going to be a really tough match for me but I am really looking forward to playing that match. "Djokovic seemed outmatched and out of sorts for the most part in two hours of his match, but he finally got the better of Karen Khachanov to advance to his 12th Roland-Garros semifinal.

The third seed overcame the no. 11 seed Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, and 6-4. Djokovic said after winning the match, "Against players like Karen - he has a big serve, maybe doesn't move as well - I tried to expose him, make it unpredictable for him," as per the official website of Roland Garros."It worked in the end. It was a big fight - it always is with Karen. I have a lot of respect for him. He's a great fighter, a great player," he added.

