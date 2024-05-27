French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner start campaign with straight-set victories

Iga Swiatek began her bid for a third consecutive French Open title with a straightforward 6-1, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean on Monday, stretching her winning streak to 13 matches.

Swiatek, who has been ranked No. 1 for nearly every week since April 2022, put together an overwhelming 26-2 edge in winners and had just one, brief blip at Court Philippe Chatrier in the 1-hour, 1-minute match: She got broken to trail 1-0 in the second set.

But after nine unforced errors in the initial two games of that set, Swiatek made only two the rest of the way en route to a 15th consecutive win at Roland Garros. Three of her four Grand Slam trophies came in Paris — in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The last woman to win the championship at the clay-court major three straight times was Justine Henin in 2005-07.

“It feels like home here,” said Swiatek, who will meet four-time major champ and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka next. “I'm really happy to be back. Just feel like I can play really good tennis, so hopefully I'm going to be here as long as possible.”

Her match was going to be followed by one involving someone even more comfortable on the red clay: Rafael Nadal, the 14-time champion at Roland Garros. He was scheduled to face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round — in what might end up being Nadal's last French Open match.

“For sure, I'll be watching Rafa’s match,” Swiatek said. “Comparing me to him? I don't think I'm at that level yet. He's a great person and a great athlete... I will try to take lessons from him.”

In other early action Monday, reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner improved to 8-0 in Grand Slam play in 2024 by defeating Chris Eubanks 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova eliminated Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-3 and two-time major finalist Ons Jabeur beat Sachia Vickery of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2.

Sinner, who missed the Italian Open this month with an injured hip, moved well and his strokes seemed just fine. He limited the big-serving Eubanks to four aces, converted 5 of 10 break points and was broken only once himself.

Not suprisingly, the clean-striking Sinner won 10 of the 14 points that lasted nine strokes or more.

“The hip is good. I'm very happy. I'm glad that my team and myself worked very hard to be back on court as soon as possible,” Sinner said. “For sure, (my) general shape is not at 100% yet, so we try to build every day.”

The encounter lasted only a little more than two hours and, truth be told, Sinner was not really tested all that much.

“I'm obviously happy by what I have achieved in the last months. But our goal is to improve every day. That for me is more important. I know I have to improve some things,” said Sinner, who now faces French veteran Richard Gasquet. “Let's see what I can achieve in the future.”

Tsitsipas eases into second round

Former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his French Open campaign with a no-nonsense 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-1 victory over Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics.

The ninth-seeded Greek, who won the Monte Carlos Masters this year, showed his range of qualities on clay to set up a second-round meeting with German Daniel Altmaier.

Sporting a black and yellow outfit, Tsitsipas ended his opponent’s resistance in a one-sided third set.

The 25-year-old wrapped up victory when Fucsovics sent a return wide under the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Gauff outclasses qualifier

Coco Gauff made a strong start in her bid to win a maiden French Open title as she eased past German world number 208 Julia Avdeeva 6-1 6-1 in the first round on a rainy day at Roland Garros for her 50th Grand Slam match victory.

The 20-year-old Gauff, who won the U.S. Open last year to break her Grand Slam duck after losing the 2022 final in Paris, needed less than an hour to advance, even though the match was delayed after Avdeeva accidentally bumped her head against the umpire’s when she was contesting a point.

In the second round, world number three American Gauff will take on Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek who beat Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck 6-2 2-6 6-1.