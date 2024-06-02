ADVERTISEMENT

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek into quarterfinals after 40-minute blitz

Published - June 02, 2024 03:56 pm IST - Paris

The 23-year-old Pole’s quickfire victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where men’s number one Novak Djokovic had completed his third round win at 3:07 a.m

AFP

Poland’s Iga Swiatek (right) shakes hands with Anastasia Potapova at the net after her victory in the women’s singles fourth round match at Rolland Garros in Paris on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Iga Swiatek needed just 40 minutes to reach the French Open quarterfinals on June 2 with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova.

ADVERTISEMENT

World number one Swiatek, chasing a fourth Roland Garros title, will face either Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Serbia’s Olga Danilovic for a place in the semifinals.

The 23-year-old Pole’s quickfire victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where men’s number one Novak Djokovic had completed his third round win at 3:07 a.m., the latest finish to a French Open match after more than four hours and five sets.

“I was really focused and in the zone. I wasn’t looking at the score so I continued working on my game,” said Swiatek who had to save a match point to defeat Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It doesn’t feel like summer in Europe. We’ll see what the weather is going to be like. The forecast is not precise.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US