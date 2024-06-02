GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek into quarterfinals after 40-minute blitz

The 23-year-old Pole’s quickfire victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where men’s number one Novak Djokovic had completed his third round win at 3:07 a.m

Published - June 02, 2024 03:56 pm IST - Paris

AFP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek (right) shakes hands with Anastasia Potapova at the net after her victory in the women’s singles fourth round match at Rolland Garros in Paris on June 2, 2024.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek (right) shakes hands with Anastasia Potapova at the net after her victory in the women’s singles fourth round match at Rolland Garros in Paris on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Iga Swiatek needed just 40 minutes to reach the French Open quarterfinals on June 2 with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova.

World number one Swiatek, chasing a fourth Roland Garros title, will face either Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Serbia’s Olga Danilovic for a place in the semifinals.

The 23-year-old Pole’s quickfire victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where men’s number one Novak Djokovic had completed his third round win at 3:07 a.m., the latest finish to a French Open match after more than four hours and five sets.

“I was really focused and in the zone. I wasn’t looking at the score so I continued working on my game,” said Swiatek who had to save a match point to defeat Naomi Osaka in the second round.

“It doesn’t feel like summer in Europe. We’ll see what the weather is going to be like. The forecast is not precise.”

