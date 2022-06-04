French Open 2022 | Swiatek’s brushes aside Gauff to win second title
Swiatek’s second Grand Slam triumph was her sixth successive title this year.
Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the world number one claimed her 35th successive victory.
The 21-year-old Pole stormed to a 6-1, 6-3 win in only 68 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, equalling Venus Williams’ record for the longest winning run by a woman in the 21st century.
