French Open 2020 | Polish teenager Swiatek storms into the women’s singles final

Pulling through: Novak Djokovic did not let neck and shoulder problems affect his progress into the last four.

PARIS

08 October 2020 21:57 IST

Djokovic overcomes injury scare and Carreno Busta to make a 10th semifinal at Roland Garros

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women’s final in 19 years when she crushed Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

The 19-year-old had too much poise and power for World No. 131 Podoroska, who was looking to become the first qualifier to reach a final at a Major in either the men’s or women’s singles draws.

She is also the first Polish woman to reach the French Open final since Jadwiga Jedrzejowska in 1939.

“I’m kind of surprised, really. I always knew that if I would be in a Grand Slam final, it would be at the French Open,” Swiatek said on court.

Swiatek, the youngest to reach the women’s final at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters, raced to a 3-0 lead and never released her grip on the opening set despite a poor first-service percentage.

The second set was a mere formality for the World No. 54, who has lost only 23 games in her six matches.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, top seed Novak Djokovic reached his 10th French Open semifinal but suffered an injury scare before beating Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

A month after being defaulted for striking a line judge with a ball while playing Carreno Busta in the US Open fourth round, the 33-year-old Serbian found himself in trouble once again.

This time it was nothing more sinister than pains in his neck and arm as Djokovic lost the opening set to the 17th seed — the first one he has dropped in the tournament.

Djokovic looked flat and had to save break points early in the second set before raising his game to level the match. It looked plain sailing when he led 3-0 in the third set before a dip allowed Carreno Busta back but Djokovic saved a break point at 3-3 before pulling away.

Carreno Busta hung on gamely but Djokovic was superior in the big moments and one break in the fourth was enough