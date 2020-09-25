French Open 2020 | Nadal one shy of Federer’s all time Slam record

Happy hunting ground: Rafael Nadal has won a record 12 Grand Slam crowns at Roland Garros, with an astounding 93-2 win-loss ratio on the Parisian clay.

Paris

25 September 2020 22:34 IST

Eyes the milestone 15 years after his first ever Roland Garros triumph

The undisputed king of clay, Rafael Nadal is one title away from matching Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam record(20), but 15 years on from the Spaniard’s first French Open triumph he appears more vulnerable than ever at his beloved Roland Garros.

Nadal owns an astounding 93-2 record in Paris dating back to his debut in 2005, when, still a teenager, he became the first player to win the French Open on his first attempt since Mats Wilander in 1982.

Fast-forward to the present day, and his 19 Grand Slam crowns — a record 12 of which have come at Roland Garros — coupled with Federer’s absence after knee surgery leave him on the brink of history at a venue where he has won each of the past three years.

Yet a multitude of factors, mostly beyond his control, have conspired against Nadal and offered hope to his chief rivals — Novak Djokovic and recent US Open winner Dominic Thiem.

Heavy conditions

The heavier conditions could suit hardcourt players more and negate some of Nadal’s lethal topspin, possibly aiding Thiem, who has finished runner-up in Paris twice in succession.

Nadal will head into the French Open without a clay title under his belt for the first time, having lost in straight sets to Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals at Rome — his first tournament in six months.

Despite the sense this is the most understrength version of Nadal at the French Open in recent times, Djokovic remains adamant the 34-year-old is again the favourite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires.

“The record that he has there, the history of his results, you just can’t put anybody in front of him,” said Djokovic, himself vying to add to his lone 2016 triumph at Roland Garros.