Frech defeats Gadecki to capture her first career title in the Guadalajara Open

Frech made her first WTA singles final last July in Prague but this was her maiden WTA 500 final and first on hard courts

Published - September 16, 2024 10:18 am IST - MEXICO CITY

AP
Poland’s Magdalena Frech kisses her trophy after winning the women’s singles final of the WTA Guadalajara Open tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, on September 15, 2024. Frech defeated Australia’s Olivia Gadecki in the final.

Poland’s Magdalena Frech kisses her trophy after winning the women’s singles final of the WTA Guadalajara Open tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, on September 15, 2024. Frech defeated Australia’s Olivia Gadecki in the final. | Photo Credit: AFP

Magdalena Frech defeated qualifier Olivia Gadecki 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Sunday (September 15, 2024) to capture her first WTA title at the Guadalajara Open.

Frech became the fourth Polish woman to win a singles title this century joining Magda Linette, Agnieszka Radwanska and current world No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Frech made her first WTA singles final last July in Prague but the Guadalajara Open was her maiden WTA 500 final and first on hard courts.

Gadecki arrived in Mexico with just two career wins over top-100 players but she recorded four this week, including a second-round win over world No. 11 Danielle Collins.

The 22-year-old Australian, who is ranked 152nd, narrowly failed to become the first qualifier to win a singles title at WTA 500 level since 2021, when Liudmila Samsonova won at Berlin.

The tournament was played at the Complejo Panamericano de Tenis, in Guadalajara.

Published - September 16, 2024 10:18 am IST

