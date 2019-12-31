Tennis

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova returns to action in Brisbane

The 32-year-old Russian hasn’t played since a first-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open in August

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova will open her 2020 campaign in Brisbane after being awarded a wild-card by organisers, the five-time Major winner announced.

The 32-year-old Russian hasn’t played since a first-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open in August.

“Hi Brisbane, I have missed you so much and I am so excited to start my season in your city,” Sharapova said in a video message on her Instagram account.

