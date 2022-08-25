Former U.S. Open champion Kerber pulls out of 2022 edition, announces pregnancy

The 34-year-old German Angelique Kerber won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings

AP New York
August 25, 2022 14:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of Germany’s Angelique Kerber. The former champion withdrew from the 2022 U. S. Open as she is pregnant | Photo Credit: AP

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn't a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018.

She hasn't competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. She is currently ranked 52nd.

“For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it's for the best possible reason,” Kerber wrote Wednesday. “I will miss all of you.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said: “Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I'm grateful for the new path I'm heading to. To be honest, I'm nervous and excited at the same time.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Play in the main draw of the U. S. Open begins Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
tennis

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app