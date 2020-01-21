Tennis

Former semifinalist Konta out of Australian Open

Johanna Konta of Great Britain plays a backhand during her Women's Singles first round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day two of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Johanna Konta of Great Britain plays a backhand during her Women's Singles first round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day two of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Konta lost in the first round of the Brisbane International three weeks ago and later pulled out of the Adelaide International in an attempt to manage her knee problem

Former semifinalist Johanna Konta is out of the Australian Open after losing her first-round match to Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday. It was the 28-year-old British player’s second match since last year’s U.S. Open after being sidelined with a chronic tendinitis-related injury in her right knee.

Konta was broken in the final game of the opening set, broke back in the opening game of the second but Jabeur broke Konta in her next two service games and again in the final game of the match.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in action during the match against Britain’s Johanna Konta.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in action during the match against Britain’s Johanna Konta.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 

The Sydney-born Konta advanced to the semifinals at Melbourne Park in 2016. She lost to Jabeur the last time they played at Eastbourne in 2019.

The match was carried over from Monday when torrential rain suspended all play on outside courts from mid-afternoon.

