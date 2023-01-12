HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former runner-up Cilic out of Australian Open

The world number 18 suffered a knee injury at the ATP event last week and was forced to withdraw after just one match

January 12, 2023 06:38 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - Melbourne:

AFP
Croatia’s Marin Cilic during a match. File.

Croatia’s Marin Cilic during a match. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Former runner-up Marin Cilic withdrew from the Australian Open on Wednesday after failing to recover from a knee injury.

“Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne. Devastated I can’t play this year at @AustralianOpen but health comes first. See you next year Melbourne,” tweeted the 34-year-old Croatian.

Cilic was defeated by Roger Federer in a five-set final in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

The world number 18 suffered a knee injury at the ATP event in Pune last week and was forced to withdraw after just one match.

He joins injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz in skipping the opening Grand Slam event of the year which gets underway on Monday.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.