ADVERTISEMENT

Former finalist Thiem given Australian Open wildcard

December 30, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MELBOURNE:

Dominic Thiem has been given a wildcard to the Grand Slam next month after missing last year's tournament due to injury

Reuters

Former world number three Dominic Thiem was handed a wildcard to the Australian Open | Photo Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Former Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem has been given a wildcard to the Grand Slam next month after missing last year's tournament due to injury, organisers said on Friday.

The Austrian gave the 2020 champion Novak Djokovic a huge scare before losing in five sets in a classic final.

Former world number three Thiem later made his Grand Slam breakthrough at that year's U.S. Open.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He struggled with a serious wrist injury the following season but the powerful 29-year-old has been on the comeback trail this year, improving his world ranking to 102 from outside the top 350 in June.

Frenchman Luca Van Assche has also been given a wildcard, while Americans Taylor Townsend and Christopher Eubanks and Frenchwoman Diane Parry were awarded wildcards in the women's tournament.

The four outstanding wildcards - two men and two women - will be awarded next week, organisers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis / Australia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US