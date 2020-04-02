Former champions saddened but appreciate decision to cancel Wimbledon 2020

The Wimbledon tennis championships were cancelled for the first time since the Second World War on Wednesday. Here are some reactions from former champions to the Grand Slam — originally scheduled for June 29-July 12 — being cancelled for the first time in 75 years.

Boris Becker: “The problem is the surface, you only have the summer months to prepare and ultimately play on the best grass courts which is usually the case at Queen’s and Wimbledon.

“But in order to do so the grass courts need much more preparation time than any other surface. On grass you can only play in the summer months.”

Andy Murray: “Very sad that Wimbledon has been cancelled this year but with all that is going on in the world right now, everyone's health is definitely the most important thing!”

Pat Cash: “These are just very weird and strange times. For me, it’s just a big kick in the gut, because it’s a tournament I love and a tournament that so many love.”

Billie Jean King: “I fully understand and support the decision of the committee. I’ve been fortunate to go to Wimbledon every year since 1961 and I am certainly going to miss this year.”

Petra Kvitova: “Definitely a tough one to take... Not only is it a special tournament to me, but it’s a tournament that has been part of history for so long that it will leave a big hole in the calendar.

“I will missing playing on the beautiful grass and wearing my whites, but of course we know it will be back better than ever next year. And maybe we will all appreciate it even more!”

Angelique Kerber: “It goes without saying that I’m heavy-hearted that the cancellation of the grass court season also means that I won’t be able to play in front of my home crowd in Bad Homburg and Berlin.

“It’s disappointing for me but also for all those who put their heart and soul into these events and for the fans who love our sport and support us players all year round.”

Marion Bartoli: “It does hurt deeply to hear that Wimbledon is cancelled this year. Of course, it has a very special place in my heart but not only in mine, in the heart of millions of tennis fans around the world, in all the players whom over the decades stepped on those immaculate courts.

“I know that Wimbledon will be back next year even stronger and we will appreciate it even more!”