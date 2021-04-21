Tennis

Tennis | Fognini defaulted at Barcelona Open

Fognini... losing his cool.  

Fiery Italian Fabio Fognini was defaulted from the Barcelona ATP tournament on Wednesday for verbally abusing a line judge.

The 33-year-old was trailing World No. 147 Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-0, 4-4 when he clashed with the official and was defaulted by the umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fognini is one of only a small number of players to have been defaulted from a match.

The most famous incident involved World No. 1 Novak Djokovic who was disqualified from the 2020 US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball.

Nick Kyrgios was also defaulted at the Rome tournament in 2019 after hurling a chair on to the court.

Fognini, the World No. 27, is no stranger to being disqualified.

At the 2017 US Open, he was booted out of the tournament and fined $24,000 for a series of insults aimed at a female chair umpire.

The results:

Second round: Albert Ramos-Vinolas bt Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-4; Andrey Rublev bt Federico Gaio 6-4, 6-3; Felix Auger-Aliassime bt Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Stefanos Tsitsipas bt Jaume Munar 6-0, 6-2; Alex de Minaur bt Alexander Bublik 7-6(3), 6-2; Pablo Carreno Busta bt Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-0.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2021 11:00:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/fognini-defaulted-at-barcelona-open/article34379470.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY