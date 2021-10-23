Fenesta National tennis | Vishnu Vardhan, Siddharth to go through qualifying

NEW DELHI

23 October 2021 05:21 IST

Sharmada prominent name in women’s section

Former champions Vishnu Vardhan and Siddharth Vishwakarma will go through the qualifying event in a draw of 64 to make the main draw of the Fenesta National tennis championship beginning at the DLTA Complex from Saturday.

With the All India Tennis Association (AITA) having done away with the wild card system for the main event, the players have no option but to endure the qualifying event, which in a way will help them tune their game better.

The newly crowned national junior champion, Karan Singh will also negotiate the qualifying event, in his bid to make a mark in the men’s field with his big game. Madhwin Kamath, Faisal Qamar, Ajay Malik, Lakshit Sood are some of the other prominent players in the qualifying draw.

In the women’s section, Sharmada Balu is a prominent player in the qualifying event, along with other good players like Shruti Ahlawat, Anjali Rathi, and Farhat Aleen Qamar.

The successful players will have to complete two rounds on Saturday, which could be a test of their physical strength as much as the quality of their game.

The leading women players have a first round bye in the qualifying event, which should make it that much easier for them to get into the main event.