Tennis

Fenesta National tennis play washed out

Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Not a ball was hit as persistent rain washed out play on the opening day of the qualifying events in the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Saturday.

Referee Supreeth Kadavigere had scheduled matches from 7 a.m., but had to call of the day’s play as the rain would not relent.

‘’The forecast is rain for tomorrow also. Hope we get good weather and are able to start the matches’’, said Supreeth.

With men’s, women’s apart from under-18 boys and girls events lined up, the qualifying matches could be a gigantic proposition.

All the qualifying draws have a field of 64 each, and thus each event will require three round of matches to finalise the qualifiers.

The matches will be on a ‘best of 17 games’ format for the first two rounds, and a best of three sets format for the final qualifying round.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
tennis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2022 5:58:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/fenesta-national-tennis-play-washed-out/article65985286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY