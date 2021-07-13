Roger Federer to skip Olympics

GENEVA

Roger Federer announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a “setback” with his recovery from a knee injury.

“I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar,” tweeted Federer.

