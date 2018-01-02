Roger Federer in fine fettle

Roger Federer subdued a feisty Karen Khachanov while Belinda Bencic outlasted Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to help Switzerland beat Russia 3-0 in the Hopman Cup on Tuesday.

Federer won 6-3, 7-6(8) but the 19-times Grand Slam champion was pushed hard in the second set by the 21-year-old in front of a record crowd of 13,943 at the Perth Arena.

“It was nice to see him free swinging the entire match, which isn’t easy to do,” Federer said of his opponent.

Bencic had a tougher outing against world number 15 Pavlyuchenkova but prevailed 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 before teaming up with Federer to win the mixed doubles dead rubber.

Earlier, the United States scored a 2-1 win over Japan after Naomi Osaka was too ill to participate.

The results:

Group B results: Switzerland bt Russia 3-0 [Roger Federer bt Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(8); Belinda Bencic bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Bencic & Federer bt Pavlyuchenkova & Khachanov 4-3(1), 3-4(3), 4-1].

USA bt Japan 2-1 [CoCo Vandeweghe bt Naomi Osaka 6-0, 6-0 (w/o); Jack Sock lost to Yuichi Sugita 7-6(1), 1-1, retd.; Vandweghe & Sock bt Osaka & Sugita 4-0, 4-0 (w/o)].