Federer and Nadal re-elected to ATP players’ council

Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, ranked second and fifth in the world respectively, have been re-elected to the ATP players’ council, whose term runs until June 2022.
The council, as voted by ATP player members, also saw the re-election of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, Australian John Millman, South African Kevin Anderson, Briton Andy Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares.
In addition, France’s Gilles Simon returns to the council having served previous terms, while newcomers Pablo Andujar of Spain and New Zealander Marcus Daniell will serve their first term.
Briton Colin Dowdeswell and Venezuela’s Daniel Vallverdu were elected as representatives of retired players and coaches respectively.
The council’s president and vice-president will be elected at its first meeting in 2021.
It was presided over until last year by world number one Novak Djokovic.
But the Serb broke away in August to establish a new players’ association which he said would include women and was intended to bring players together to give them a louder voice in decision-making.
Federer and Nadal both spoke out against the proposal when it was announced, calling for “unity, not separation”.
