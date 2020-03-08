Fed Cup | India makes World Group play-offs

Historic: A jubilant Indian team after its win against Indonesia.

Dubai

08 March 2020 09:41 IST

Sania, Ankita help the team down Indonesia for its fourth win

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina combined strong to help India to the World Group play-off as they won the decisive doubles as India beat Indonesia 2-1 in the Fed Cup Asia-Oceania group-1 women’s tennis tournament in Dubai on Saturday.

It was the fourth win for India, after the tough start against China which qualified as the No.1 team, winning all its league matches in the six-team competition.

It was a heady climax after the power and craft of Sania and Ankita swung the contest in favour of India 7-6(4), 6-0 against Priska Madelyn Nugroho and Aldila Sutjiadi.

Rising to the occasion

Sania played her part well and pulled her weight when required to help the team progress to the play-off for the first time in the history of Indian women’s tennis.

Ankita had earlier risen to the occasion to keep the Indian hopes alive as she beat Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3, 6-3 to put India on par 1-1 against Indonesia.

It was possible because of the superb performance of Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina, who kept the team afloat against tricky opposition.

Sowjanya Bavisetti and Riya Bhatia had also played their part in helping India to a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Earlier, in the fourth league match on Friday, Ankita had lost the second singles to En Shuo LIang, but partnered Sania Mirza to clinch the decisive doubles in a long-drawn marathon 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against the Taipei pair of Latisha Chan, who herself was a former world No.1 doubles player like Sania, and En Shuo Liang.

The results (league): India bt Indonesia 2-1 (Rutuja Bhosale lost to Priska Madelyn Nugroho 3-6, 6-0, 3-6; Ankita Raina bt Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3, 6-3; Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina bt Priska Madelyn Nugroho & Aldila Sutjiadi 7-6(4), 6-0).

India bt Chinese Taipei 2-1 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Ya Yi Yang 6-3, 3-6, 7-6[6]); Ankita Raina lost to En Shuo Liang 6-3, 2-6, 3-6; Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina bt Latisha Chan & En Shuo Liang 6-4, 4-6, 6-4).