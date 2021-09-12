Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to win U.S. Open

Leylah Annie Fernandez (left) of Canada holds the runner-up trophy as Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after their Women's Singles final match of the 2021 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York City on September 11, 2021. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

NEW YORK

12 September 2021 05:11 IST

18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977

Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on September 11 by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion.

The first Grand Slam final — men or women — to be contested by two unseeded players was an improbable matchup that no one could have predicted, featuring 150th-ranked qualifier Raducanu and little-known Fernandez ranked 73rd.

All the more remarkable was that Raducanu's march to the title required 10 matches, including three wins in qualifying, and she did it without dropping a single set along the way.

Queen congratulates Raducanu

Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated Emma Raducanu on her U.S. Open women's title.

The British monarch wrote in a message that the 18-year-old's victory was a “remarkable achievement at such a young age,” adding she had no doubt that the performance of Raducanu and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez “will inspire the next generation of tennis players.”

Raducanu was born in Canada and her family moved to England when she was 2.