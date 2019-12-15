Emma beats Naiktha in final

Qualifier Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) recovered from a first set loss to upset compatriot and fifth seed Naiktha Bains 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the 19th NECC Deccan $25000 ITF women’s tennis Tournament at the DG courts here on Sunday. The final lasted one hour, 46 minutes.
After a slow start to the match, Emma recovered just in time to take the second and third sets, breaking her opponents serve six times in the process. The champion got the decisive break in the 10th game of the third set after her opponent double-faulted. Emma received $3919 and 50 points. The runner-up got $2091 and 30 points.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.