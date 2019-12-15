Emma beats Naiktha in final

Qualifier Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) recovered from a first set loss to upset compatriot and fifth seed Naiktha Bains 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the 19th NECC Deccan $25000 ITF women’s tennis Tournament at the DG courts here on Sunday. The final lasted one hour, 46 minutes.

After a slow start to the match, Emma recovered just in time to take the second and third sets, breaking her opponents serve six times in the process. The champion got the decisive break in the 10th game of the third set after her opponent double-faulted. Emma received $3919 and 50 points. The runner-up got $2091 and 30 points.