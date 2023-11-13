ADVERTISEMENT

Doubles powerhouse Krejcikova, Siniakova part ways

November 13, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

The Olympic doubles champions picked up their seventh Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year

Reuters

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova of Team Czechia celebrate after winning a point during the Billie Jean King Cup Semi Final match between Canada and Czechia at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 11, 2023 in Seville, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dynamic Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will not play doubles together during the 2024 season, the WTA said on its website on November 12, pausing their hugely successful partnership after collecting seven Grand Slam titles together.

The pair won in San Diego in September but lost to Canadians Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup this weekend.

Siniakova initiated the split after an injury-marred 2023, according to media reports, but did not rule out a potential reunion.

The Olympic doubles champions picked up their seventh Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year.

